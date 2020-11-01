ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields remained undefeated and won the 154-pound championship with a unanimous decision over overmatched Ivana Habazin at Ovation Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Shields improved to 10-0.

She became the fastest fighter in boxing history to become a three-division world champion.

She already won the middleweight and super middleweight crowns. She now has the junior middleweight title in her collection.

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.