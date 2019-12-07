MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan has promoted Heather Oesterle to succeed retiring women's basketball coach Sue Guevara.

The moves were announced Friday.

Guevara led the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament the previous two seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018. She helped the program win the Mid-American Conference title the last three years. The winningest coach in school history was 231-156 over 12 seasons. She previously led Michigan's program and was an assistant at Michigan State.

Oesterle was on Guevara's staff for nine years, including seven as associate head coach. The former Wolverines standout basketball player is a native of Mason, Michigan. She previously was an assistant for Michigan and at Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) along with being a volunteer assistant at Stanford.

