Girl's basketball coach says allergic reaction caused him to pass out during game

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Less than 72 hours after a serious medical scare, West Ottawa girl's head basketball coach Paul Chapman was back at practice with his team Monday afternoon.

On Friday before his team was set to take on Caledonia, the 62-year-old Chapman started experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction before he passed out. Chapman was told he was out cold for just under a minute before he came to.

“It was like I had fallen asleep, or something like that. Like I had a quick dream,” Chapman told 13 ON YOUR SIDE before heading to practice. “I honestly didn’t know what had happened at first."

Contrary to other reports, Chapman said he did not suffer a heart attack. As a precaution, he was hooked up to an AED because he was experiencing pressure in his chest. (He later found out it was due to indigestion from a soda he just drank.) Since Friday, he's fielded calls from former players concerned over the rumors.

“They never shocked me. I didn’t have a heart issue at all.”

Chapman's physician believes he had an allergic reaction to ibuprofen.

"It wasn't that hot dog (I just ate)," Chapman joked.

Last Friday’s girl’s game was canceled. It will be made up this Saturday with Chapman coaching on the sideline.

