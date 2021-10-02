College football round up

Saturday scores and stats for GVSU, Ferris State, Davenport, and Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Division II Scores

On Saturday, GVSU got it done on the road. The Lakers moved to 4 and 0, following a 49-17 win over Saginaw Valley State. Quarterback Cade Peterson led the way, going 11-17 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. GVSU hosts Northwood next Saturday.

Speaking of Northwood, they were the latest victims of Ferris State. The Bulldogs are also now 4 and 0 after a 67-25 road win. Quarterback Mylik Mitchell was incredible, throwing for six touchdowns and 508 yards. FSU is off next week, then will visit Grand Valley State on October 16th

Meanwhile, things aren't going well at all for Davenport. The Panthers dropped their third in a row, falling to Michigan Tech 31-7. Davenport is now 1-4 this year.

Division III scores

Hope began MIAA play with a dominating victory over Kalamazoo. In the 67-0 win, the Dutchman collected 680 yards of total offense while limiting Kalamazoo to 108. Hope is now 4 and 1 this year.

