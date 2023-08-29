Looking back at 100 years of Spartan Stadium

What anyone who has followed Michigan State can agree on is that Spartan Stadium is the place to be on college football Saturdays.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Spartan Stadium is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. There have been countless moments in this building given its century long existence. However, it is the history of the place, that makes it special.

"100 years of tradition, right here," MSU historian Jack Ebling said. "Lots of championship teams, lots of incredible players, and some of the most amazing moments in college football history."

Spartan Stadium has not always been called Spartan Stadium. At first, it was College Field and then Macklin Field after former MSU coach John Macklin, followed by Macklin Stadium, before it became Spartan Stadium in 1956.

It is also referred to as "the Woodshed" now. It was brought to the forefront by Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker.

"Mel brought that in," Ebling said. "He said it was something that they used to refer to when he was here as a grad assistant back in the [Nick] Saban years in the late 90's. But we never called it that in the media."

Ebling has missed just two home games over the last 55 years and the 71-year-old says the building has changed quite a bit over the years.

"As it grew, it expanded from 26,000 up to 50,000, which is a lot," Ebling said. "Then they put the decks on and, gradually, it got up to 76,000."

That's where it stands now, but, of course, the university has tinkered with its look for some time.

"In 1969, they put in artificial turf for the first time," Ebling said. "Then they went from artificial turf, then they went to grass and back to turf. And now they're back to grass. So I mean, they can't make up their mind."

What anyone who has followed Michigan State can agree on is that Spartan Stadium is the place to be on college football Saturdays.

"We all know how special Spartan Stadium is," Mel Tucker said.

While fans, coaches and players have come and gone, a lot remains the same.

"Now these white walls, they were green," Ebling said. "A lot of that is is different. But for the most part, it hasn't changed. The band still comes through the same tunnel. Locker rooms are very different. But a lot of it has not changed. The tailgating experience is something where people may only see each other six or seven times a year, but they've been doing it the same place with the same folks for decades."

That's exactly why former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio says Spartan Stadium is a special place.

"I think it is the people that come to watch," Dantonio said. "You know you get that crowd going in one direction, you get them going in one direction, it is tough to stop. A lot of great moments in that stadium."

Moments like the 28-game winning streak in the 1950's, to Levi Jackson running 88 yards down the sidelines to beat No. 1 Ohio State 1974. The list goes on and on, especially in one particular area of the stadium.

"The Northeast corner of that stadium, I remember a lot of special moments happening whether it was the 'Little Giants' fake field goal or whether it was a touchdown against Michigan in overtime," Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "I think some of those close wins against really good programs are what rank at the top."

Those wins mean even more for the Spartans when the Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.

"The memory that comes to mind is always the rivalry games," Former Michigan State linebacker Darien Harris said. "Playing the school from down the road in 2013, the -48 rushing yard game at home in the Woodshed in Spartan Stadium is probably my favorite memory."

Mel Tucker has only been the head coach of the Spartans since 2020, but he already experienced his favorite moment inside the Woodshed.

"My favorite moment was two years ago when I was Ken Walker score five touchdowns against that school down the road in front of me," Tucker said. "That was a madhouse. Fox Big Noon was there. ESPN Gameday was there. Barstool was there. We were down 16 at half. By the time the game was over, people were falling out of the rafters. That's the Woodshed. That's what I remember. That's what makes it great. We have great fans. It's high expectations. It can get hostile in there and that's how he want it."

Any diehard Michigan State fan could talk about those memories for hours.

"There were so many of those memories," Ebling said. "If you were a student here, or you had just gone to games here, you remember those as part of the fabric of your life."

The 2023 Spartans hope they can have some special moments of their own that will be talked about 100 years from now.

"Michigan State is going to play football whether we are here or not," Tucker said. "What is our legacy going to be while we are here? It's a high bar, a very high bar."

The green and white opens up the 100th season of football at Spartan Stadium on Friday night against Central Michigan. Kickoff is slated to be televised at 7 p.m. on FS1.

