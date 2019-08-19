The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2018 final ranking:

Clemson (52) 15-0

Alabama (10) 14-11

Georgia 11-3

Oklahoma 12-2

Ohio St. 13-1

LSU 10-31

Michigan 10-3

Florida 10-3

Notre Dame 12-1

Texas 10-4

Oregon 9-4

Texas A&M 9-4

Washington 10-4

Utah 9-5

Penn St. 9-4

Auburn 8-5

UCF 12-1

Michigan St. 7-6

Wisconsin 8-5

Iowa 9-4

Iowa St. 8-5

Syracuse 10-3

Washington St. 11-2

Nebraska 4-8

Stanford 9-4

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.