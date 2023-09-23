Bauer runs for four TDs, throws for fifth to lead Central Michigan past South Alabama 34-30

Bauer responded by leading Central Michigan (2-2) on an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the game-winning score.

MOBILE, Ala. — Jase Bauer burst up the middle with 13 seconds left for his career-best fourth rushing touchdown and lift Central Michigan to a 34-30 win over South Alabama on Saturday.

Bauer escaped the pocket, regained his balance after slipping out of an ankle tackle and fired a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Prewitt III to put the Chippewas ahead 27-17 seconds into the fourth quarter, but South Alabama rallied with two touchdowns to hold a 30-27 lead with under three minutes left.

Bauer responded by leading Central Michigan (2-2) on an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the game-winning score.

The Jaguars (2-2) built a 14-0 lead after one quarter after Carter Bradley hit Caullin Lacy with a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Bauer scored from 15-yards out and punched over from the 1 in the second quarter to get the Chippewas within a point at intermission, 14-13, then took the lead after a second 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third. Bradley and Lacy combined on a 75-yard touchdown pass and La'Damian Webb capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive to put the Jaguars in front 30-27 with 2:42 left.

Bauer completed 19 of 30 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards on 15 carries for four touchdowns. Prewitt had 10 catches for 142 yards.