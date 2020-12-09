x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

College

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

The Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force held a meeting.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season maybe as soon as late October though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force held a meeting, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. 

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.