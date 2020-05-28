Bill would allow college athletes to be paid for their likeness

The measures would prohibit in-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences from blocking student athletes from being compensated.

Colleges athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness under legislation advancing in Michigan's legislature.

A similar measure was signed into law in California last year.

The measure won approval in the Michigan House Wednesday.

If it passes in the Senate, it would likely take effect in 2023.

