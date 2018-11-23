GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Columbus, Ohio is approximately 325 miles from Grand Rapids. That’s quite the distance from the warm confines of The Ohio State University for some Buckeye alumni. But Donna Waters, chair of the West Michigan chapter of the OSU alumni group, has made it her goal to help fellow local alumni connect while being in the state of Michigan.

“We’re in enemy territory and it’s just something we had to do to show our spirit and loyalty to The Ohio State University,” she said. “Just a chance to get together and connect with all these people is just a really cool experience,” Nick Tong added.

The group also boasts a few former student athletes who’ve donned the Scarlet and Grey, like 1987 graduate and former wide receiver Sonny Gordon.

“To have family, Buckeye family, in West Michigan made being a Buckeye a lot better,” Gordon explained.

This alumni chapter got together this past week to gear up for the upcoming showdown against their arch-rival, the Michigan Wolverines. The rivalry dates back over a hundred years and event speaker, Jamal Luke (class of 2003) remembers “Michigan Week” vividly.

“There’s nothing like that week. You’ve been preparing for it since the summer,” Luke said. “There’s the regular season and then there’s Michigan,” Gordon added. “It makes no difference what your record is. When you play Michigan, average players play good, good players play great and great players make their legacy.”

