Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell is one of nine finalists for the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Campbell has thrown for 2,453 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games. He has rushed for 1,188 yards on 228 attempts and 20 scores. He also caught the go-ahead TD in a dramatic win over Grand Valley State.

The winner of the 2018 award will be announced on Friday, December 14, and the winner will be honored at the Little rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 10, 2019.

Campbell is in his first season at Ferris, after spending two years at a junior college in Kansas. Jason Vander Lann is the only other Ferris State player to win the Harlon Hill Trophy, which he did in 2014 and 2015.

Ferris State (13-0) plays Saturday at 2 p.m. in the D-II quarterfinals against Ouachita Baptist (Ark.).

