CALEDONIA, Mich. — It was a tense ending on Saturday afternoon as Bowie State was driving for what would have been the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. With the Bulldogs on the 12-yard line, Amir Jenkins lofted a pass into the end zone and Chris Thompson made a break for it and picked it off right by the sideline for the game-saving interception to seal a 24-19 victory. The defense recorded five takeaways including four interceptions and fumble recovery, while the offense did not turn it over for the second straight week. The four interceptions tied a school record originally set against Kentucky Wesleyan back on Sept. 17, 2016. It was also the first time where a single quarterback threw four interceptions in a game against the Panthers.



The offense took over for their first possession of the game after the defense forced a fumble on second-and-goal. Nick Cain forced the fumble after a reception and Julius Wilkerson recovered at the DU 7-yard line. Davenport had their best drive of the game and needed just three plays to cover 93 yards for a 7-0 lead. The scoring play was a deep ball to Preston Smith caught in stride from Jason Whittaker. Smith covered 65 yards on the play for the quick strike score. Davenport would outgain Bowie State 173-58 in the first quarter.



The Panthers increased their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter as Brandon Gielow booted a 24-yard field goal to cap off a 12-play, 73-yard drive which lasted 6:28. The Bulldogs got on the board on their next possession as they drove 62 yards in nine plays before a field goal of 20 yards by Justin Zavala. Davenport answered with their second touchdown as Caleef Jenkins powered up the middle from two yards for a 17-3 lead with 7:03 left in the second quarter.



The Bulldogs again could not get into the end zone and had to settle for a Zavala 25-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the quarter to make it 17-6. The teams would head to the halftime locker room as the Bulldogs outgained the Panthers 97-60 in the second quarter.



Bowie State cut into the deficit with their first touchdown at the 3:50 mark of the third quarter. Amir Jenkins found Keshane Hinckley on a nice diving catch just across the goal line on the home sideline from 13 yards out. The two-point conversion pass failed and DU held on for a 17-12 lead.



The offense struggled to move the ball in the second half but did have a good scoring drive which started with 11:50 left in the game. Myren Harris carried for 12 yards on the first play from their own 25-yard line and then ripped off a 45-yard run to the Bowie State 18-yard line. Harris finished off the drive on the fourth play with a two-yard touchdown run for his first as a Panther. DU led 24-12 but the Bulldogs came back as they scored with 4:40 remaining in the game. Jenkins connected with James McNeill III on a nine-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-19. Davenport got one first down on their next drive but then punted back and the Bulldogs took over with 2:57 to go. The Bulldogs marched down the field in 10 plays and got down to the DU 12-yard line before the interception by Thompson.



Harris finished with 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Wilkerson led the defense with 17 tackles and became the first Panther with 15-plus tackles in a game since Jalen Robinson against GVSU on Nov. 13, 2021. Bowie State finished with 413 total yards compared to 342 yards for the Panthers. The defense was on the field a lot as Bowie State ran 89 offensive plays but averaged just 4.6 yards per play.



The Panthers (2-0) will have a bye week next Saturday and will have their third straight home game on Sept. 23 against William Jewell.