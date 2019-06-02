BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After the best season in program history, the Ferris State football team re-loaded today.

The Bulldogs announced their 33-player 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday February 6th.

Ferris State marched to the NCAA Div.2 national championship game, taking a 15-0 record into the contest before falling to Valdosta State. Due to the fact that they were playing until December 15th, the Bulldogs got a late start on the recruiting trail.

"We got a late start on recruiting with the success we had last fall and the fact we were still playing in December, but our staff worked incredibly hard and secured another outstanding class," said head coach Tony Annese.

2019 Ferris State Signees

Mohamed Basma, TE 6'3 240 lbs.

Dearborn/Fordson

Devante Bedford, RB 6'1 185 lbs.

Montrose/Hill-McCloy

Sincer'e Dent, LB 5'11 225 lbs.

Muskegon/Mona Shores

Nate Elenbaas, DL 6'4 245 lbs.

Williamston

Jonah Erickson, OL 6'5 295 lbs.

Rockford

James Fletcher, OL 6'3 310 lbs.

Taylor

John Fletcher, OL 6'3 270 lbs.

Taylor

James Gilbert, WR 6'2 182 lbs.

Muskegon/Mona Shores

David Hiser, K/P 5'9 185 lbs

Farmington Hills/Harrison

Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, WR 6'1 160 lbs.

Cassopolis

Jarel Jackson, RB 6'0 180 lbs.

Jenison

Jimpson Jean, DB 6'1 170 lbs.

Sunrise, Fla./Piper

Jalen Johnson, ATH 5'10 180 lbs.

Monroe

Rodney Johnson, ATH 5'10 170 lbs.

Ferndale

Maleik Linton, DB 6'0 175 lbs.

Monroe

Trevon Madison, SL 5'7 170 lbs.

Warren/Mott

Darrell Mason, RB 5'10 180 lbs.

Livonia/Churchill

Logan Miller, OL 6'5 285 lbs.

Allendale

Travis Miracle, DL 6'4 260 lbs.

Yale

Konnor Near, LB 6'1 220 lbs.

St. Johns

Emari O'Brien, SL 5'9 160 lbs.

Harper Woods/Chandler Park

Sheldon Parker, DL 6'3 240 lbs.

Miramar, Fla.

Tymetrius Patterson, LB 6'2 230 lbs.

Detroit/Denby

Keambiroiro Perdue, DB 5'10 175 lbs.

Harper Woods

Alecsander Powell, LB 6'0 190 lbs.

Moorpark, Calif.

Jesse Rivera, QB 6'3 190 lbs.

Davie, Fla./Western

Jordan Rose, DL 6'1 255 lbs.

Sebring, Fla.

Kejuan Sanders, DB 6'1 180 lbs

Detroit/Community

Antonio Smith, DB 5'10 175 lbs.

Largo, Fla.

Jevan Swanigan, SL 5'10 185 lbs.

Detroit/Cass Tech

Gabe Taylor, QB 6'0 185 lbs.

Zeeland/East

T'Shawn Wilkes, RB 6'2 185 lbs.

Detroit/Denby

Rayvon Williamson, DB 6'0 170 lbs.

Detroit/Community