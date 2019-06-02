BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — After the best season in program history, the Ferris State football team re-loaded today.
The Bulldogs announced their 33-player 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday February 6th.
Ferris State marched to the NCAA Div.2 national championship game, taking a 15-0 record into the contest before falling to Valdosta State. Due to the fact that they were playing until December 15th, the Bulldogs got a late start on the recruiting trail.
"We got a late start on recruiting with the success we had last fall and the fact we were still playing in December, but our staff worked incredibly hard and secured another outstanding class," said head coach Tony Annese.
2019 Ferris State Signees
Mohamed Basma, TE 6'3 240 lbs.
Dearborn/Fordson
Devante Bedford, RB 6'1 185 lbs.
Montrose/Hill-McCloy
Sincer'e Dent, LB 5'11 225 lbs.
Muskegon/Mona Shores
Nate Elenbaas, DL 6'4 245 lbs.
Williamston
Jonah Erickson, OL 6'5 295 lbs.
Rockford
James Fletcher, OL 6'3 310 lbs.
Taylor
John Fletcher, OL 6'3 270 lbs.
Taylor
James Gilbert, WR 6'2 182 lbs.
Muskegon/Mona Shores
David Hiser, K/P 5'9 185 lbs
Farmington Hills/Harrison
Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, WR 6'1 160 lbs.
Cassopolis
Jarel Jackson, RB 6'0 180 lbs.
Jenison
Jimpson Jean, DB 6'1 170 lbs.
Sunrise, Fla./Piper
Jalen Johnson, ATH 5'10 180 lbs.
Monroe
Rodney Johnson, ATH 5'10 170 lbs.
Ferndale
Maleik Linton, DB 6'0 175 lbs.
Monroe
Trevon Madison, SL 5'7 170 lbs.
Warren/Mott
Darrell Mason, RB 5'10 180 lbs.
Livonia/Churchill
Logan Miller, OL 6'5 285 lbs.
Allendale
Travis Miracle, DL 6'4 260 lbs.
Yale
Konnor Near, LB 6'1 220 lbs.
St. Johns
Emari O'Brien, SL 5'9 160 lbs.
Harper Woods/Chandler Park
Sheldon Parker, DL 6'3 240 lbs.
Miramar, Fla.
Tymetrius Patterson, LB 6'2 230 lbs.
Detroit/Denby
Keambiroiro Perdue, DB 5'10 175 lbs.
Harper Woods
Alecsander Powell, LB 6'0 190 lbs.
Moorpark, Calif.
Jesse Rivera, QB 6'3 190 lbs.
Davie, Fla./Western
Jordan Rose, DL 6'1 255 lbs.
Sebring, Fla.
Kejuan Sanders, DB 6'1 180 lbs
Detroit/Community
Antonio Smith, DB 5'10 175 lbs.
Largo, Fla.
Jevan Swanigan, SL 5'10 185 lbs.
Detroit/Cass Tech
Gabe Taylor, QB 6'0 185 lbs.
Zeeland/East
T'Shawn Wilkes, RB 6'2 185 lbs.
Detroit/Denby
Rayvon Williamson, DB 6'0 170 lbs.
Detroit/Community