D2 football champions Ferris State headed to White House after historic invite

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are heading to the White House after claiming back-to-back NCAA Division II National Championships.

The Bulldogs accepted the invitation on Wednesday and will be the first NCAA Division II National Champion to receive an invite from the White House.

The team will meet President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a special White House ceremony on Monday, June 12.

25 student-athletes, head coach Tony Annese and other staff will be a part of the ceremony set to take place on Monday morning on the South Lawn at 11:30 a.m.

"This is a great honor to have our program and university selected to be recognized at such a historic landmark," said Annese. "We're looking forward to the experience and being able to represent our program, institution and community on a national stage."

The White House recently invited both the men's and women's NCAA Division I Basketball National Champions, UConn and LSU.

The Bulldogs boast an overall record of 28-1 over the last two years with two national championships.

