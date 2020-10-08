Football players unite in push to save college season, create union

Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.

College football players from across the country are uniting.

They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won't be left out of the big decisions anymore.

After Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sparked a movement by tweeting “we want to play,” he was contacted by a player activist from Michigan.

In a couple hours, two hashtags — WeWantToPlay and WeAreUnited — merged.

Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.

