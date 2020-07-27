GLIAC to play conference games, only if fall season is held

Members of the GLIAC plan to reconvene in early August to reevaluate options and the possibility of having a fall 2020 sports season.

If sports begin at the collegiate level this fall semester, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University will only be playing conference games.

The universities announced today that the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) Council of Presidents has voted to play a conference-only schedule is sports do commence in the fall.

The Big Ten Conference made a similar announcement earlier this month.

"At this time we felt like moving to a conference only schedule would allow each of our GLIAC member institutions the opportunity to take more time and evaluate the health and safety concerns of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics personnel," said GVSU Director of Athletics Keri Becker.

"We will continue to gather information on the best and most practical protocols that need to be administered on a sport-by-sport basis and that is an ongoing process."

In the past month, GLIAC athletic directors, athletic trainers and the conference’s COVID-19 taskforce have worked to create safe competition protocols and updated scheduling models for fall and winter sports.

