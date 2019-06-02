GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — GVSU is not resting on the laurels of a 10-2 season. Head coach Matt Mitchell has been hard at work recruiting and he believes it will pay off.
On Wednesday, the school announced its recruiting class of 2019. 33 new players are coming to GVSU including six from right here in West Michigan:
Gavin Cossou, TE, Greenville, Mich
Jaden Mabin, DL, Kalamazoo, Mich/Mattawan.
Luke Marsh, OL, Montague, Mich
Anthony Pelton, TE, Reed City, Mich
Cody Tierney, WR Grand Rapids, Mich/Northview
Jeremy Wiersma, K, Allendale, Mich
Out of GVSU’s 33 new players, 16 are on offense, 16 are on defense, and one is a kicker.