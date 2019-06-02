GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — GVSU is not resting on the laurels of a 10-2 season. Head coach Matt Mitchell has been hard at work recruiting and he believes it will pay off.

On Wednesday, the school announced its recruiting class of 2019. 33 new players are coming to GVSU including six from right here in West Michigan:

Gavin Cossou, TE, Greenville, Mich

Jaden Mabin, DL, Kalamazoo, Mich/Mattawan.

Luke Marsh, OL, Montague, Mich

Anthony Pelton, TE, Reed City, Mich

Cody Tierney, WR Grand Rapids, Mich/Northview

Jeremy Wiersma, K, Allendale, Mich

Out of GVSU’s 33 new players, 16 are on offense, 16 are on defense, and one is a kicker.