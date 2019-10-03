Grand Valley State University men's basketball team beat No. 1 seed Davenport 80-70 for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

GVSU was ranked No. 7 heading into the final round of the tournament Sunday afternoon. They took an early lead over Davenport, and maintained it throughout the game.

At the half, GVSU was up by 6, with 32 points to Davenport's 26.

During the second half, Davenport crept past the Lakers and they trailed. With 1:34 left in the game, GVSU tied the Panthers 70-70. With 46 seconds left, GVSU pulled ahead when Hunter Hale scored three points, and Jeremiah Ferguson sunk two free throws, bringing the score to 75-70.

GVSU continued their lead, ending the game 80-70.

The Lakers played in the final round of championship after winning the semifinals against in a buzzer beater game against Parkside on Saturday. Ferguson made a last-second field goal giving GVSU the win 55-53.

This was the first time GVSU made it to the finals since 2009. The last time they won the GLIAC title was in 2008.

During the regular season, Davenport swept the Lakers, winning 80-59 and 70-67.

The GVSU women's basketball team was seeded No. 1 in the weekend's GLIAC tournament. On Saturday, they lost in the semifinals in an upset to Northern Michigan 47-38.

The GVSU men's team will find out Sunday night who they will play in the NCAA tournament. This is the Lakers seventh GLIAC title.

