Saturday, Hope College Women's Basketball head coach Brian Morehouse became the fastest coach in NCAA history to reach 600 wins.

Morehouse got his 600th victory with Hope's 76-27 win over Olivet. This was achieved in his 690th game.

Hope College Athletics said Morehouse beat the previous record, which was set by Tennessee's women's coach Mark Campbell who reached the milestone in his 691st game last year.

The men's record for faster to 600 wins was set by Adolph Rupp from Kentucky in 1959.

Morehouse has been coaching the Flying Dutch since 1996. In that time, he has shaped the Hope College women's basketball program into the one to beat.

His teams have made 18 NCAA Division III tournament appearances and won the national title in 2006.

