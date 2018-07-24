CHICAGO — Jim Harbaugh has a noted aversion to publicly revealing Michigan’s depth chart.

However, the fourth-year coach expressed no problem with divulging players who are available or not if college football begins a mandated, weekly report for each team.

“Yeah, I would be fine with that,” Harbaugh said Monday at the opening of Big Ten media days. “Want to do an injury report? We can do an injury report.”

Unlike most of his college peers, Harbaugh gave mandatory injury reports during his four years as an NFL coach. But it would be new territory at the collegiate level, where coaches are notorious for refusing to talk about injuries or suspensions of players, and are not bound to do so by the NCAA or schools.

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said he believes if college football begins its own version, especially after a Supreme Court ruling in May that could give states the right to authorize legalized sports gambling, the schools involved need to proceed cautiously to prevent violations of players’ privacy rights as students.

“I don't call it an injury report as much as I think about it as player availability,” Delany said. “Whether that comes out of an injury or whether it comes out of eligibility or comes out of some transgression of one kind or another, I think we need to do that. I think we need to do that nationally. And I think the reason we need to do that is probably with the exception of the home field, the availability of personnel is critical to people who are interested in gambling legally or illegally. And therefore, when players are unavailable, we should know that, if they're probably or likely.

“I don't have the model code, but I do think it's something that we should do and probably should have done it before, but certainly should do it now.”

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck echoed Delany’s concern for protecting his players’ rights based on university and federal policies. However, he believes it could be useful for coaches around the country as well.

“I'll give the information, just like somebody else,” the former Western Michigan coach said. “But just like the NFL, now they give specific things. But is somebody going to be available or not available. That's all I want to know. I don't need to know why, whether it's a suspension, whether it's an injury, whether it's a knee, whether it's grades, whether it's disciplines — I don't need to know all that.

“But I'm a huge advocate. I'd love to be able to see who is going to be able to play and not play. I think that creates different game-planning. It gives you a better advantage. But you're also giving somebody an advantage, so it's an equal playing field. I think teams have the right to know that.”

However, Delany also mentioned he hopes the NCAA and its member schools will work with national and state lawmakers with “a federal framework” to keep the gambling only to pro sports and exclude college sports and lower.

“And if that's not possible,” he said, “that there be some standardization of a framework so that college sports, high school sports, Olympic sports, those categories of sports receive some additional protection.”

One of the states that has pushed to legalize sports betting is New Jersey, which allows casino gambling. Rutgers, one of the newest members of the Big Ten, is the state university of New Jersey, and coach Chris Ash said he is keeping a keen eye on legislation and preparing to discuss it with his players to prevent problems such as fixing games.

“It's not only the players, but it's your coaches, your support staff and everybody involved in the program,” Ash said. “You have to continue to educate what are the potential pitfalls and issues that could come up surrounding it, and make sure that they make the right decisions.”

Delany said the Big Ten will “double down” on educating players as well, but he also believes the conference and schools must trust them to understand “the importance of the integrity of the game.”

Harbaugh had an even more succinct answer to what he would expect his players to do.

“Don't associate with gamblers,” he said. “Avoid it like the plague. Don't walk away from that, run.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press