EAST LANSING - Before Michigan State's football team stunned Penn State on Saturday, the cheapest ticket on StubHub for this weekend's game against the University of Michigan was $60.

By Monday, the minimum to see Saturday's battle inside Spartan Stadium was around $80, and that's only if you have a valid student ID. The cheapest ticket for a member of the public is around $130, up from $91.95 this past weekend.

"People took advantage after MSU won and they were smart to do so," said Brian Posey, President and CEO of Okemos-based The Ticket Machine.

Prior to Saturday's upset, prices had been on the decline since MSU's loss to Northwestern on Oct. 6, Posey said.

The cheapest listing on The Ticket Machine prior to the Spartan's win against Penn State was under $125. The cheapest ticket at noon on Monday was an upper deck pair going for $226 apiece.

How much do MSU football tickets normally cost?

For context, the price for a season's worth of home games for an MSU student this year was $182. The face value for a general admission ticket ranges from $80 for an end zone or upper deck ticket to $150 for a seat around midfield. Season tickets started at $343 each before seat premiums.

Before you go checking for tickets through MSU's website, know that there are currently zero available tickets listed. Resale tickets on Ticketmaster start at $120 a piece for endzone and upper deck seats.

"With no tickets available through the Spartan Ticket Office, we recommend that fans looking for tickets use StubHub, our official secondary market partner," Matt Larson, a spokesperson for the athletic department, wrote in an email.

Prices for last year's face-off in Ann Arbor started around $198 a few days before kickoff.

For anyone looking to offload extra tickets before kickoff, Posey recommends selling sooner rather than later. Those looking to buy could wait in hopes of prices declining a bit if the weather forecast turns sour, but they risk "ending up with the short straw," he said.

Saturday's noon kickoff is expected to bring thousands of fans into East Lansing, which most recently hosted the rivalry game in 2016. MSU lost that year to then-10th ranked Wolverines 32 to 23 but came back the following year in Ann Arbor and won 14 to 10.

The Wolverines currently lead the all-time series with 69 wins, 36 losses and five ties. Since Mark Dantonio became the head coach, the Spartans are 8 and 3 against the Wolverines. It's the most successful stretch of the rivalry for MSU since the 1960s.

