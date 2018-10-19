Jim Harbaugh changed big parts of his program last offseason. Mark Dantonio changed his program last week. Or at least tweaked how his offense attacked.

Neither is a surprise. It is what good coaches do.

And yet their ability to change saved their seasons — and also this week. Without it, we’d be looking at a listless rivalry game Saturday in East Lansing.

Now, the game has major implications on the Big Ten championship race and, perhaps, the College Football Playoff.

I can't tell you how many times I’ve heard Michigan football fans this week admit they can’t wait for the game to be over.

I get it. It’s stressful. And Michigan State's win at Penn State makes you more antsy. There’s a lot to be had beyond pride.

Because whatever you believed about these two teams before last week — the Spartans looking flat and woozy and U-M looking merely promising — changed when MSU upset the Nittany Lions and Michigan throttled Wisconsin.

Now?

MSU has its swagger back. And U-M looks like a potential playoff team.

You thought MSU couldn’t run the ball? Well, I did, too. Because they couldn’t.

Then Penn State happened, and Dantonio rolled out a new scheme up front on offense, rolled out his quarterback, Brian Lewerke, and pieced together enough offense — and trick plays — to stun the Nittany Lions.

"We needed to simplify, I thought,” said Dantonio.

It’s a word we heard plenty in Ann Arbor this summer.

Harbaugh tried to jam a series of complex formations into the memories of his (relatively) young team. That approach bogged down the machine.

In the offseason, thanks to a change in offensive line coaches — hello, Ed Warinner — along with Harbaugh’s decision to simplify the input, the offense began to absorb the concepts more easily.

From the day camp opened, Harbaugh and his staff taught the playbook in incremental doses, like drips through an IV, instead of trying to mainline all that verbiage.

It all sounded great. Until the loss at Notre Dame, and the questions about his offense began anew. When asked where his offense was at, he repeated the question for emphasis, then quipped:

"We are at the beginning.”

It was easy to dismiss that as an excuse. Turns out it wasn't. For Harbaugh knew what he’d changed over the summer, and knew the changes needed more time.

All those changes — including new coaches at the receiving and tight end positions — helped U-M whip Wisconsin.

Finally, the fanbase exhaled. Harbaugh ball had arrived. (It helped that quarterback, Shea Patterson, had arrived, too.)

The win over Wisconsin didn't just vault U-M into the national playoff picture, it gave proof of a balanced and formidable team. No longer were the Wolverines simply about defense.

And it all started last winter. The players spotted the change immediately.

“That’s what I’ve noticed more and more with coach Harbaugh’s mentality,” Chase Winovich said during camp. It’s “slowly coming around to trying new things, figuring out something that works.”

In both things big and small. Whether changing the strength and conditioning coach, or re-thinking how to teach the playbook, or adjusting where to attack a defensive line with the run game at halftime.

Like Harbaugh did against the Badgers, when he sent his running backs to the edges of the line in the third quarter, sensing an advantage on the outside.

It wasn't that Harbaugh hadn’t made in-game adjustments before this fall. Nor that he'd been afraid to mix it up in prior offseasons. It was the teaching method that needed a reboot.

Hence: simplify. A word heard so often in Schembechler Hall last August it began to sound cliche.

Funny, I heard the same word last Saturday inside Beaver Stadium, after the Spartans had stunned Penn State.

During the first five games of the season, MSU's offensive line struggled to get a push off the ball. Nor could it protect Lewerke consistently.

So Dantonio and his offensive coordinator, Dave Warner, decided to get Lewerke out of the pocket on pass plays more and shift the line into a zone-blocking attack to help the run game.

The adjustment led to several four- and five-yard gains on first downs. The minor success in the running attack was critical, as it forced Penn State to keep consider more possibilities.

Like Harbaugh, Dantonio knew he couldn’t keep doing the same thing. So he adapted. Just as Harbaugh knew it last spring.

Thank goodness. Their changes changed the stakes this Saturday.

Contact Shawn Windsor: 313-222-6487 or swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @shawnwindsor.

