College

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Miami of Ohio wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) attempts to catch a pass as Central Michigan defensive lineman LaQuan Johnson (11) defends during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game in Detroit. The Mid-American Conference announced Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, that it will have a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season, has become the final one to jump back in.

That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

University presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have all decided to play this fall after all instead of spring.

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19. 

