There's nothing normal about the Michigan football-Michigan State football rivalry.

And let no one believe otherwise ever again.

U-M left a slew of points on the field in the first half, found itself in an out-of-nowhere tie in the third quarter but eventually settled in behind the arm of Shea Patterson and his offensive line during a wild 21-7 win over the rival Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.

Michigan will now enter its bye week at 7-1, 5-0 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines' next game will be vs. Penn State on Nov. 3 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan out-gained MSU 395-94. Patterson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while Karan Higdon rushed 33 times for 144 yards in the win.

Michigan completely controlled the first half Saturday, out-gaining MSU 170-49 in the first two quarters but a missed field goal and two other empty drives in spite of great field position kept the Spartans within seven points at the break.

All this, of course, after a one-hour, 15-minute weather delay that took place midway through the first quarter.

For Michigan, the defensive dominance and offensive stumbling continued into the third quarter, as Chris Evans fumbled the ball on the U-M 7-yard line. Giving Michigan State its best chance to score.

And one play later, on a trick play, Darrell Stewart hit quarterback Brian Lewerke. Michigan had given up 80 yards, but found itself in an almost inexplicable tie on the road thanks to missed opportunities, penalties and a turnover.

Both teams would fumble once more, MSU on a punt and Michigan deep inside MSU territory, before Michigan would finally settle in.

The Wolverines, after struggling to muster anything consistent all day, changed everything in one snap when Patterson dropped a perfect ball into the arms of a streaking Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 79-yard touchdown to break the tie with 2:24 to play in the third quarter.

After Michigan forced another three-and-out defensively, the Wolverines got some good fortune of their own when Zach Gentry hauled in a deflected pass on third down — Michigan's second deflected third-down conversion of the day — to keep the chains moving.

From there, Michigan's OL did the rest. The drive went 84 yards in 13 plays and chewed up nearly seven minutes of clock, capped by a 5-yard rush from Ben Mason to give Michigan a two-score lead.

Defensive dominance

Michigan's defense, despite all the offensive woes early, completely controlled this game from the outset, collapsing the pocket against Brian Lewerke and taking away anything on the ground for most of the afternoon.

Playing again without Rashan Gary, Michigan defensive ends Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Kwity Paye broke into the backfield routinely. The interior of the defensive linen was rarely moved and Michigan State's offensive options were severely limited.

Lewerke was far from accurate Saturday, but Michigan had most of what he wanted well covered, as the Michigan State quarterback went 5 of 25 for 66 yards on the day.

A thorough performance from Michigan's defense when the Wolverines absolutely had to have it.

Patterson just enough

Patterson had his problems in this game, to be sure. He missed an open receiver for what could have been a score in the first half. He didn't keep the ball on a zone-read that could've been a big play. He had a fumbled exchange with Karan Higdon.

But when Michigan needed him to make plays, he did. His 79-yard strike to Peoples-Jones was his best throw of the season. And Michigan's decision to go for it on a critical fourth and two in Spartan territory in the fourth quarter was a play made by Patterson, who kept the football around right tackle for a massive first down.

Like the Northwestern road game, Patterson had his problems. But he recovered when he had to and battled through it. Michigan's offense followed along for the ride.

Offensive line

Michigan's offensive line salted this game away in the fourth quarter.

At Michigan State.

Think about that for a second? The offensive line that has been maligned for years over its inability to generate tough yards against top-level defenses. But on Saturday, it churned with zone plays throughout the second half and allowed Michigan to kill the clock and take home a critical road win.

