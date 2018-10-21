As expected, Michigan football got a small boost in the college football polls released Sunday.

The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten), fresh off a 21-7 win over Michigan State, moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, from sixth to fifth.

U-M benefited as much from its win as it did from Ohio State's loss at Purdue on Saturday night. The Buckeyes fell from No. 2 to 11 in the AP poll.

MSU (4-3, 2-2), which got to No. 24 in last week's poll, dropped out of the rankings and got only eight total votes.

In the USA TODAY Coaches' poll, the Spartans garnered just one vote.

Alabama got all 61 first-place AP votes. The Crimson Tide is followed by Clemson, Notre Dame and LSU. After Michigan, it's Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and Central Florida.

Penn State (17th), Iowa (18th) and Wisconsin (20th) are the other ranked Big Ten teams.

AP Top 25, Oct. 21

1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Texas

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Florida

10. Central Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Kentucky

13. West Virginia

14. Washington State

15. Washington

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Iowa

19. Oregon

20. Wisconsin

21. South Florida

22. North Carolina State

23. Utah

24. Stanford

25. Appalachian State

