Michigan running back Blake Corum is back and feels like 'a million bucks'

ANN ARBOR, Mich — Michigan running back Blake Corum is back and better than ever.

"I feel like a million bucks," Corum said. "I feel great. You know, I'm finally back."

His teammates say he looks even better than that.

"I'm glad he's back," Michigan grad student defensive back Mike Sainristil said. "He looks like two million bucks at the moment."

That's saying a lot given what he has gone through.

Corum tore his meniscus in his left knee back in November against Illinois. He did not want the last memory of him in the maize and blue to be hurt. That's why he tried to give it a go against Ohio State. But he was not himself and did not play again in the Big Ten Championship or against TCU in the College Football Playoff.

Now, he's says he's even better than before.

"My cutting ability, my motion, everything, mobility, everything is great," Corum said. "It's phenomenal. If anything better than ever, you know, my knees feeling strong. I'm feeling really strong."

The four-year player had a really strong 2022 season. He finished seventh in the Heisman Vote. That will happen with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

However, Corum could not care any less about individual accolades especially a potential Heisman trophy in 2023. He came back for the team.

"It wasn't anything for me," Corum said. "It was honestly the bigger picture, you know, I came back got my degree. You know, we have one heck of a team coming back."

Corum can't wait to see what Michigan can accomplish this fall.

"Team-wise, we're great," Corum said. "We've been working our butts off this year to do the goals we are setting out to do and bring something real nice home to Ann Arbor."

The Wolverines open up the 2023 college football season in the Big House against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

