Michigan State freshmen ready to make early impact

"I don't call them fabulous freshmen, but, I guess, they are damn good freshmen," Izzo said.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich — Fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance, the MSU basketball team is picked by many publications to be a top 5 team in the country this season.

Much of the high praise is due to the fact most of the team is back from last year, but it also has to do with Tom Izzo's highly touted freshman class.

"I don't call them fabulous freshmen, but, I guess, they are damn good freshmen," Izzo said.

They might not be "fab" but, according to 247 sports, Michigan State has the 7th ranked freshman class in the country. It is Izzo's highest rated recruiting cycle since 2016, that group had guys like Miles Bridges and Cassisus Winston and were thought to be the third best class in the country.

The highest rated freshman in 2023 is five-star prospect Xavier Booker. The 6-foot 11-inch big man is ready to roll.

"I can dribble the ball, rebound, block shots, shoot, defend, do everything," Booker said. "I can provide a lot to the table and make a great impact this year."

Also looking to make a big impact is fellow five star Jeremy Fears, Jr. Izzo says his young point guard reminds him of Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves. Fears hopes to prove his coach right.

"This is a place I think was the right place for me," Fears, Jr. said. "Even when I committed I knew it was the right place but now just being here and being on campus you know the fans, the culture, the team, I just feel like this was the best decision I could have made."

Coen Carr also made the decision to come to East Lansing. The high flyer is known for his incredible dunks, but he wants to be seen for his passion.

"Playing hard, effort, playing defense, getting rebounds, offensive rebounds, keeping possessions alive," Carr said. "I feel like that's going to be what I come in and do. Making energy plays for my team whether its dunks, blocks, stuff like that."

The last freshman is Gehrig Normand, who is a sharp shooter from Texas. He wants to do whatever he can to help the team win games.

"It's a blessing," Normand said. "I never thought I would be here. My college recruitment was slow at the start and then it picked up late. When Michigan State called, I knew I was supposed to be here. It was call from God."

Izzo believes whenever a freshman has their number called, they will be ready at their own pace.

"All of these freshmen, it's going to take a little time and it should take a little time," Izzo said. "There is a process that everyone wants to speed up and I am just happy I got them."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.