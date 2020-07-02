ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan guard Zavier Simpson reportedly crashed a vehicle registered to the wife of the Wolverines' athletic director late last month, shortly before the school announced he was suspended for a game.

MLive, citing a police report, reported that officers found Simpson outside the vehicle around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26.

An officer said he did not notice any smell of intoxicant from Simpson's breath. Simpson told police the car belonged to Evan Manuel, a student manager for the basketball team who is the son of athletic director Warde Manuel.

Police said Chrislan Manuel, Warde Manuel's wife and the registered owner of the car, spoke with Evan and told police that Simpson had been driving. Simpson received a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

