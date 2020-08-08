Mid-American Conference postpones fall sports

The conference includes Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University and Central Michigan University.

Three Michigan universities will be without sports this upcoming fall semester.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Saturday that it has postponed all scheduled 2020 fall sports. The conference includes Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University and Central Michigan University.

Affected sports include men’s and women’s cross count, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference says no decisions have yet been made regarding winter sports.

To follow up, there is a straight up fall sports cancellation. There is hope all sports would be moved to spring. The only positive, a source believes, is that this won’t be as big as a financial hit on schools since there won’t be travel expenses and things like that https://t.co/GM4KslHxa6 — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 8, 2020

Ultimately, the decision to postpone these sports is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC stated.

“This decision is in the best interest of all Mid-American Conference student-athletes, athletics departments and university communities,” said MAC Council of Presidents’ Chair and University at Buffalo President Dr. Satish Tripathi.

“The Council of Presidents has always maintained that the health, safety and well-being of everyone within our conference, especially our student-athletes, is our top priority.”

Plans are being developed and formalized for the 2021 spring season, according to the MAC.

The MAC's decision to postpone spring sports comes after multiple announcements from other conferences concerning the upcoming sports season. Some conferences have opted for a conference-only schedule.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

