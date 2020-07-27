16 MSU student athletes test positive for COVID-19

The Ingham County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing of these 16 cases.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Last week, Michigan State University tested 122 student athletes for COVID-19, and of those 16 were positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, four staff members of the athletic department also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, July 22, MSU paused football workouts after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Initial results found another staff member and student athlete were also positive; these counts are included in cumulative results released Monday.

The athletic department is only releasing an overall count of student athletes and is not breaking them down by sport.

All members of the MSU football team are currently under a two-week quarantine, which started on July 22.

The athletic department requires student athletes to quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the beginning of June, MSU Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student athletes and staff members. Of 524 tests on student athletes, 23 have been positive. There's been about 100 tests on staff members with five positive results.

Student athletes are required to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts. Surveillance testing of the football team will be repeated before they are cleared to return to workouts.

The earliest possible date the football team can return is Aug. 4.

The Ingham County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing of these most recent 16 cases.

