LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Bill Schuette's office has filed a formal complaint against former Michigan State University dean Dr. William Strampel for violating the state's public health code.

The administrative complaint against Strampel alleges he aided and abetted disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar by failing to report Nassar's violations. Strampel is also accused of incompetence and lack of good moral character.

If the complaints are substantiated, Strampel's medical license could be revoked.

“The alleged license violations are serious and must be treated as such,” Schuette said in a statement Wednesday. “I encourage a thorough and complete review of all evidence by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine as they determine the future of Strampel’s medical license.”

The complaint against Strampel alleges he violated the Public Health Code while serving as Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU -- which stem from his action toward female students and athletes, as well as his failure to properly supervise and report Nassar's sexual abuse crimes.

According to a release from the AG's office, Strampel's violations include:

Strampel made inappropriate sexual-in-nature comments to female students;

Strampel’s work computer contained approximately 50 photos of nude, or partially nude women, sex toys and pornography. Many photos appeared to be of female MSU students and appeared to be taken by the women in the photos;

Strampel failed to enforce protocols intended to protect female patients following allegations against Nassar at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic.

In addition to the complaint, Strampel is facing a felony charge of misconduct in office, a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

