EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the first time in over a decade, Michigan State needs a football coach after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement.

That puts Bill Beekman on the spot. He took over as athletic director in 2018 and the hire could define his tenure.

Michigan State faces some familiar challenges. Michigan has regained the upper hand in its in-state rivalry with the Spartans, and Ohio State is as tough as ever.

Penn State is also in Michigan State's division. Beekman says is prepared for this moment.

Dantonio announced his retirement earlier this week. He has been head football coach at MSU for 13 years, starting in the 2007 season. His tenure was one of the most successful time periods in the team's history.

Dantonio became the winningest head coach as MSU in September of 2019 after his 110th victory. He took MSU to the Rose Bowl in 2014 and the Cotton Bowl in 2015. The previous record was held by Duffy Daugherty.

In the announcement, Dantonio stated that he will stay with the university athletic department in a special projects role to help players to their next challenges.

Mike Tressel will serve as acting head coach until a replacement is found.

