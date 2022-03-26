Center Marcus Bingham Jr. leaving MSU, preparing for NBA draft

In an exclusive with 13 On Your Side, Bingham says he plans to forgo his extra year of eligibility.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Marcus Bingham Jr. says he has played his last game at Michigan State.

Back in East Lansing to watch his high school team Catholic Central play in the state title game at the Breslin Center, Bingham told 13 On Your Side he plans to forgo his extra year of edibility to begin preparations for the NBA draft.

“It is a blessing to have this opportunity,” the MSU senior said. “I’m just focused on getting better.”

The website NBA Scouting Live projects the 7-0 center going anywhere from the second round to undrafted.

Bingham had the option of staying an extra year due to COVID-19. This past season he averaged 9.3 points per game, while grabbing 6.3 rebounds.

Bingham leaves Michigan State as the school’s all-time leader in blocks with 168.

