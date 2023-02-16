Fundraisers, memorial scholarship started in memory of Brian Fraser

The fundraisers have raised over $50,000 combined.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Friends and fraternity brothers of Brian Fraser, who was killed in the Michigan State University mass shooting, are coming together to raise money in his memory.

The first GoFundMe was started on Tuesday by some of Fraser's friends from MSU. It has garnered over $32,000.

"(Brian) is loved by so many. He is a strong member of the community and is the president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter," the GoFundMe reads. "Brian is one of the sweetest and most genuine people out there, he never fails to make you smile."

That fundraiser is no longer accepting donations; those interested should donate to the GoFundMe started by Phi Delta Theta members. All donations will benefit the Brian Fraser Presidential Memorial Scholarship, which was started in Fraser's honor.

The scholarship is a partnership between the fraternity and Fraser's parents. It will help future Michigan Beta presidents pay for their education.

"Brian was our leader, and we loved him. He cared deeply about his Phi Delta brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta," his fraternity brothers posted after his death. "We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time."

The Feb. 13 shooting left three students dead and another five critically wounded. The alleged shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, turned the gun on himself when police made contact with him hours after the shooting.

If you're interested in donating to support the scholarship and Fraser's family, click here to see the GoFundMe or donate to the scholarship directly here.

