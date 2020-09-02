EAST LANSING, Mich. — Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he's still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened earlier in the week.

Tucker said on his Twitter account that although he was flattered to be considered for Michigan State, he is committed to Colorado for the build of the program.

Michigan State's job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday.

Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who used to be a defensive coordinator for Dantonio at Michigan State, has downplayed the possibility of going back to the Spartans.

