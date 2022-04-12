x
Michigan State's hockey coach not returning

"I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most," athletic director Alan Haller said Tuesday.
Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole speaks in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Danton Cole won't return as Michigan State hockey coach after a 58-101-12 record over five seasons.

"I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most," athletic director Alan Haller said Tuesday.

The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games to finish the season at 12-23-1.

Cole was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. He also was the head coach for three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville.

Cole played on MSU's 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180.

"Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job and we appreciate his efforts and dedication," Haller said.

