FBI sets up tip site for information on MSU mass shooting

Following the mass shooting on MSU's campus Monday night, the Detroit FBI has announced the creation of a tip site to gather information and evidence.

The Detroit FBI is hoping to gather pictures or video of the tragedy. You can submit any evidence from the shooting here.

On Monday, a gunman walked onto MSU's campus, shooting and killing three students and injuring five others. The five injured students remain in critical condition, according to MSU Police.

UPDATE: @FBIDetroit has set up a form to receive photo and video evidence or tips from the shooting on campus. Please submit any evidence you may have here: https://t.co/WlokTPFfUU pic.twitter.com/rJp9eWU7Hx — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 15, 2023

The three victims have been identified by police as Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, MSU Public Safety's Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Michigan State University has cancelled classes through Monday, Feb. 20, was students, staff and faculty begin to heal from the tragedy.

Michigan State will share campus updates on their website here.

