The Empire State Building will be shining bright on Saturday in support of the NCAA Final Four teams, according to WXYZ.

A rotating display will flash for each of the four participating schools' colors, including Michigan State:

Orange and Navy Blue for the University of Virginia

Blue and Orange for Auburn University

Green and White for Michigan State University

Black and Red for Texas Tech University

Auburn and Virginia are scheduled to play first at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. After the conclusion of that game, the lights will showcase the winning team's colors for 10 minutes before returning to the Final Four rotation. The same will happen after the MSU Texas Tech match-up.

The first game with Auburn and Virginia will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET and the MSU and Texas Tech game is scheduled to start at 8:49 p.m. ET.

