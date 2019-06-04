The family of a Michigan State superfan – who died of a rare, incurable form of brain stem cancer – is attending the 2019 Final Four in his memory.

Ben Barbatsis was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, in late 2017. The then-13-year-old died on Oct. 31, 2018.

Before Ben’s passing, staff at Michigan State arranged for him to meet MSU basketball players at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Barbatsis family also attended the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It's been a really amazing experience with the family that is Michigan State Basketball,” said Ben’s father Pat Barbatsis, who grew up in East Lansing.

Ben was very connected with the world around him and loved getting together with friends to talk sports, Barbatsis said.

“My wife and I were watching the game against Duke last week, and we literally said, 'We think Ben is sitting with them on the bench,’ as we watched the end of that game,” he said.

Ben’s brother Sam, 12, said he felt like his late brother helped the team advance.

Michigan State is a very caring team, said Kris Indahl, Ben’s mother.

"They went out of their way to do something really cool for a kid who was really suffering and make some of his last months really special,” Indahl said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.