Last student hospitalized after Michigan State University shooting discharged

The final injured student is leaving the hospital in stable condition, police say.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The last remaining student hospitalized after the fatal Michigan State University shooting in February has been discharged, police say.

The student came to Sparrow Health in critical condition following the shooting that claimed three lives on Monday, Feb. 13. Four other students were also hospitalized at Sparrow Health.

The final student leaves the hospital in stable condition, and will be transferred to another facility for more rehabilitation.

The three victims have been identified by police as sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 20-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and junior Alex Verner from Clawson.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Police said they have no idea why he came to campus to do what he did.

According to online Michigan Dept. of Corrections records, McRae previously pleaded guilty to a firearms charge dating back to 2019 in Ingham County.

All three students who were killed will be honored with posthumous degrees at graduation this spring.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.