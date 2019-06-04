GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Marilyn Williams is currently recovering from two different back surgeries at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

But that's not going to stop her from watching her grandson, Michigan State freshman Marcus Bingham Jr., play in the Final Four game against Texas Tech Saturday night.

Marcus Bingham Jr. and his grandmother Marilyn Williams.

Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed is throwing a viewing party for Williams, her friends and her family as well as other hospital patients.

Bingham Jr. played high school basketball for Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He is 6-foot-11 and has the longest wingspan on the team of 7-foot-4.

His grandmother said that the watched every one of his games and if she's not home, she records them to watch later.

Williams is a former preschool teacher and care provider, and she is expected to be discharged from Mary Free Bed this week to continue her recovery at home.

The Spartans are scheduled to play Texas Tech at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.