EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday, Michigan State University cornerback Josh Butler did something a little different on Senior Day. He walked out on into Spartan Stadium with his two dogs.

Typically on Senior Day, player walk out with family members. But while Butler was in college, both of his parents died—his father in 2017 and his mother this April.

Butler adopted the two red-nosed bulldog mixes, Roxy and Remi, while he was going through losing both of his parents, the Lansing State Journal reports.

David Harns, a writer and editor for SB Nation's MSU coverage, tweeted out a video of Butler emerging from the tunnel.

Butler said in a video published by MSU Athletics that the football program was a family to him.

"No matter what you're going through, you always have somebody to talk to," he said. "I had them to help me out through pretty anything. Especially dealing with the deaths of my family."

Butler is set to earn his Masters from Michigan State in December.

"I just know my parents are looking down from up above and are just smiling," he said.

The Spartans played Maryland on Saturday. They won 19-16 and are now bowl eligible.

Other stories about Michigan State football on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.