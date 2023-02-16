LIVE UPDATES | Michigan State University Police to share an update days after mass shooting

Three days after a gunman shot and killed three Michigan State students and critically wounded five others, authorities are sharing new details Thursday morning.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement and Michigan State University leaders are expected to share new details Thursday morning days after a deadly mass shooting in East Lansing.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said they'll hold a news conference at the Henry Center for Executive Development at 10 a.m.

Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and junior Alex Verner from Clawson were killed in the violence on Monday, Feb. 13.

Five others were critically wounded.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area after a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, MSU Public Safety's Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Authorities identified the gunman as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Michigan State University canceled classes through Monday, Feb. 20, as students, staff and faculty begin to heal from the tragedy.

The Detroit FBI is hoping to gather pictures or video of the tragedy. You can submit any evidence from the shooting here.

