Michigan State Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales ahead of football season

In a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the sale of alcohol at campus sporting events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Just weeks before the beginning of the college football season, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to permit alcohol sales at sporting events.

The amendment to the university's alcoholic beverage ordinances was unanimously approved by the board in a special meeting Wednesday morning.

The board also said they discussed efforts to address binge drinking at on-campus athletic events.

“The actions we are taking today create a better fan experience for Spartans and those visiting our athletic venues,” said Board Chair Rema Vassar, Ph.D. “Amending our alcoholic beverage ordinance to limit alcohol-related incidents creates a more welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.”

The board cites data from other institutions showing a correlation between alcohol sales inside stadiums and a reduction in binge-drinking and alcohol-related incidents.

Michigan State is the 13th Big Ten university to sell or announce plans to sell alcohol in athletic venues and the 10th university to offer alcohol throughout its football stadium.

MSU says they plan to begin alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Spartan's game against the University of Washington, pending licensing approval from the state.

Other games mentioned in the amendment include:

Sep. 23 - Michigan State University vs. University of Maryland

Oct. 21 - Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan

Nov. 4 - Michigan State University vs. University of Nebraska

The university is also working to get the appropriate equipment to serve alcohol inside of the stadium, as well as training its staff to serve alcohol.

They say they also are looking into alcohol sales at Breslin Students Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.