Michigan State cancels classes until Monday as students heal from tragedy

As the community recovers from a fatal mass shooting on Monday, University officials have cancelled classes for the week.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is cancelling classes until Monday, Feb. 20, as students heal from the fatal mass shooting that killed three and critically injured five, Interim President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement Tuesday.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Rock on campus. The vigil will focus on "supporting and nurturing our entire community as the healing process slowly begins," the university said in a press release.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, FBI Detroit's Field Office, Victim Services Division and MSU Police will begin the process of returning personal items that students and staff left at the crime scenes.

"We are devastated by this tragedy and wrap our collective arms around the victims’ families and friends who face unimaginable injury and loss," Vice President of University Advancement Kim Tobin said.

The shooting started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims, two of which were dead.

The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, adjacent to Berkey Hall, where he allegedly opened fire again, killing one.

The three victims have been identified by police as Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson.

The five other students injured remain in the hospital, all in critical condition.

Police found the suspected shooter outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life. He was pronounced dead at the scene, MSU Public Safety's Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Sporting events will also be postponed until further notice.

The Michigan State men's basketball team will postpone their game against the University of Minnesota, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in East Lansing.

The Michigan State women's basketball team will postpone their game against Purdue, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Michigan State men's tennis team will postpone their match against Drake University, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in East Lansing.

The Michigan State men's basketball team is also scheduled to play the University of Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor. As of Tuesday afternoon, that game will still be played, but this could change moving forward.

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker tweeted about the matchup early Tuesday morning: "I am positive that the leadership at both schools will consider all possible situations and make a thoughtful decision on this. The next 48 hours are going to be excruciating for so many families and that’s really where the focus should be."

MSU's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Alan Haller, released a statement following Monday night's tragedy.

"We are all devastated following the tragic events of Monday night. First and foremost, our heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the students who were taken from us much too soon. And our prayers are with those still fighting for their lives in the hospital.



"The focus for the athletic department today has been the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff. All across campus, different units are doing the same to make sure everyone is getting the resources they need. Please reach out if you're in need of assistance and look for ways to support and help your fellow Spartan. I've been reminded today that everyone will process trauma in a different manner.



"To everyone who has reached out in support of our community, I offer my sincere gratitude. The outpouring of support from across the Big Ten Conference and the country has been overwhelming. It's clear that although we may compete on the court, we are truly united by our shared humanity.



"At some point in the days ahead, we will return to the field of competition. For some, the games will provide a momentary escape from our shattered reality, but we must never lose sight that life has been irrevocably altered for us all. Our commitment to look after one another has never been more necessary."

