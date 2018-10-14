EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State fans have taken to Cedar Village (where else?) in East Lansing to have their own bonfire after the Spartan football upset the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions, 21-17, in Happy Valley on Saturday.

As you can see in the video above, which was pulled from the public map on Snapchat, Michigan State fans decided to start a fire within the tightly condensed area where many students live, burning multiple couches and, well, whatever else they could get their hands on.

Spartan fans burn couches, mattresses, and more after upsetting No. 8 Penn St on Oct. 13, 2018 at Cedar Village Apartments. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/NYswTZweri — CJ WEISS (@cj_weiss) October 14, 2018

