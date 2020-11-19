Michigan State, Maryland game canceled after Locksley tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland's head coach Michael Locksley tested position for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Maryland Athletics.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The game between Maryland and Michigan State Saturday has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

According Maryland Athletics, head coach Michael Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He is isolating at home.

Michigan State conducted 97 COVID-19 PCR tests from Nov. 6-11 on all of its student-athletes and staff members. Ninety-two (92) student-athletes were tested, with 15 positive tests. Five staff members were tested, with two positive tests.

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, Michigan State said. The university has conducted at least 3,016 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members since the beginning of June. There have been at least 2,560 tests on student-athletes, with 163 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 456 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with 11 positive results.

MSU's next game is scheduled for Nov. 28 against Northwestern.

