In-state rivalry game will go on | Michigan State men's basketball plays Michigan Saturday

Michigan State student athletics is ready to resume after a mass shooting on the East Lansing campus. UoM Basketball plans to recognize the victims on Saturday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State athletics will resume competition both home and on the road after games were postponed and canceled in the wake of a deadly shooting on campus.

As the community continues to grieve the loss of three students, and uplifts the five students who remain hospitalized, university leadership recognizes that athletics can be a rallying point during this time of healing.

"The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller.

"In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.

MSU women's basketball will host Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. as originally scheduled.

The in-state rivalry men's basketball game of Michigan State vs. the University of Michigan will go on as scheduled, this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan Athletics said they plan to honor and recognize the Spartan community by having the team wear specially designed team warmups, specially designed t-shirts for student ticket holders, a moment of silence, a large flag that says "Spartan Strong" in the Maize Rage student section and the U-M Pep Band will play MSU's alma mater.

