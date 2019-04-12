EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State retired Draymond Green’s No. 23 at halftime of its game against Duke.

Green played in two Final Fours for the Spartans and has maintained close connections to the school and the basketball program. He made a donation that helped fund a strength and conditioning center at the team’s arena.

Green is now a star with the Golden State Warriors, and several people from that organization were at this game as well, including teammate Klay Thompson, coach Steve Kerr and owner Joe Lacob.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Sports News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.