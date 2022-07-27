Michigan State puts successful 2021 season in rearview mirror

The Spartans believe even bigger things could be on the horizon in East Lansing in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan State football team improved by nine wins from 2020 to 2021, ending last season with an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory.

However, the Spartans believe even bigger things could be on the horizon in East Lansing in 2022.

“We’re working to be at the Big 10 championship cause we know we can,” Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson said. “We are working to work towards the playoffs because we know we can do it. We’re working like a playoff team should work. Coach Tucker has been on playoff teams so he’s got the recipe.”

This ideology is due in large part that Michigan State is not satisfied with last season.

“This is a new season, and we are still in prove it mode,” Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker said. “We’re still proving ourselves. It’s always going to be that way. We are always going to have a chip on our shoulder. We are always going to be hungry. If we don’t have that mentality, if we don’t have that mindset, then we can’t have a program.

Yes, the Spartans believe 2022 was a great season and a step in the right direction. Michigan State defeated Michigan in a rivalry game that will be talked about for ages, and the team won a bowl game.

But, Michigan State did not accomplish its goals to win every game and to play in the college football playoff.

The Spartans say 2021 is in the rear view mirror, and they are ready to show the college football world they can accomplish even more this season.

“It’s go time,” Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne said. “When camp starts now it’s like, okay, let’s see what we got. We have an idea of what we got, but we don’t know until the pads come on.”

The college football season is almost here as the Spartans open the 2022 season at home against Western Michigan on Friday, Sept. 2.

